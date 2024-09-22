Watch Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings: TV Channel, Streaming and More

The Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL game will be played today. Both teams undefeated in the 2024-5 NFL regular season are looking to score a big win today. One of the best matchups of Week 3 of the 2024-5 NFL regular season, this game is not one to miss. Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings game, with or without cable. CBS , CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount Global.

You'll be able to watch all of today's best NFL games without risk. Once you subscribe, you can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.Fubo packages include access to NFL games airing on your local CBS affiliate, Fox Sunday NFC games via 'NFL on Fox,' 'Sunday Night Football' on NBC, 'Monday Night Football' on ABC and ESPN, and all games aired on NFL Network.

NFL Texans Vikings Game Watch Streaming Paramount+ CBS Football

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Houston Texans Preparing for 'Versatile' Minnesota Vikings DefenseThe Houston Texans know they will see a multitude of looks against the Minnesota Vikings.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Houston Texans TE Out for Season, RB Questionable for Minnesota Vikings GameThe Houston Texans are being stung by the injury bug.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Houston Texans StarQuestionable vs. Minnesota Vikings, Final Injury Report RevealedThe Houston Texans will be thin in the backfield after the final injury report was released before they take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Analyst Predicts Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings OutcomeThe Houston Texans face off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 as both teams look to stay unbeaten.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Justin Jefferson Status Updated vs. Houston TexansThe Houston Texans could see Justin Jefferson against the Minnesota Vikings.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Vikings-Texans Week 3 score predictions from the Vikings On SI staffWhich team gets to 3-0 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium? We've made our picks.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »