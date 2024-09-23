Washington Post Lays Off 54 Staffers From Software Unit Arc XP

The Washington Post is implementing a round of layoffs, eliminating a quarter of its standalone software unit as the paper struggles to turn around its failing business model . As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the layoffs are hyper-focused on staffers working on Arc XP, the Post's in-house publishing tool also used by outside media and non-media businesses, including Reuters, The Boston Globe, BP and the Golden State Warriors.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. The layoffs come less than a year after the Post implemented buyouts in an attempt to prevent mass layoffs, resulting in roughly 240 staffers voluntarily leaving the 'Democracy Dies in Darkness' paper. It was reported last year that the Jeff Bezos-owned paper was set to lose $100 million in 2023.

