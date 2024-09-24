Warm Tuesday Followed by Rainy, Windy Wednesday

The storm system responsible is strong enough to draw up much warmer air for Tuesday afternoon. Some areas will hit the low 80s, a good 10 degrees warmer than normal in early fall.

Then by Wednesday morning, showers will already be forming on some roadways for the morning commute. It wouldn't be a bad idea to allow a little extra time for getting to work Wednesday. Lingering showers will still be falling on some highways during the drive home on Wednesday, although activity will taper through the evening.

As the rains pass, winds may gust to 20 mph or more. So with wind, rain, and a drop into the high 50s/low 60s, Wednesday afternoon will feel raw compared to Tuesday's warm weather.

Rainy Wind Cold Front Temperature Drop Fall

