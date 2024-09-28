Walz Watches Golden Gophers Fall To Wolverines In Heartbreaker

The pregame went much better for Tim Walz than his state's college football program. The University of Minnesota headed to Ann Arbor for a Big Ten matchup with No. 12 Michigan , and the reigning champs dominated early. The Golden Gophers fought back late, scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone, but it wasn't enough.

In all, the governor of Minnesota, in a suite with Beto O'Rourke, saw the Golden Gophers fall to the Wolverines, 27-24. Minnesota cut it to a three-point game with 1:36 to go, and they actually recovered an onside kick, but a special teamer was ruled offsides, negating the play, and the Wolverines were able to run out the rest of the clock. Before the game, Walz was tailgating with fans outside the Big House.

When asked by Michigan College Democrats on X whether he was 'excited for Michigan to beat Minnesota today,' he let out a laughter, knowing it was unlikely. 'I'm excited to be at the Big House, I'm excited to watch this incredible game. I'm more excited to see see young people being excited about their future,' he responded. After he got done tailgating, Walz and his wife took the field to greet Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck.

Michigan plays its first road game next week in a national championship rematch against Washington, while Minnesota will host No. 13 USC. Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

