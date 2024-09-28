Walz and Vance Face Off in Key Debate Over Abortion Rights

“My entire career, I’ve trusted women to make their health care decisions,” Walz said at the time, in their only televised prime-time debate. “I don’t believe anybody who sits in this office should come between them.” “I just want to be absolutely clear: This is on the ballot,” Walz added. “It will impact generations to come.

During Walz’s speech at the Democratic National Convention in August, he cited his gubernatorial record on abortion rights. “We also protected reproductive freedom because, in Minnesota, we respect our neighbors and the personal choices they make,” he said. “And even if we wouldn’t make those same choices for ourselves, we’ve got a golden rule: Mind your own damn business.

Abortion Rights JD Vance Tim Walz Minnesota Election Debate

