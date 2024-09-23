WalletHub Ranks The Best Cities For Women In 2024

A new study reveals which cities are best for women in terms of economic, health and safety concerns.WalletHub said researchers looked at and compared 182 cities, honing on 15 different indicators of living standards for women. Those indicators included median yearly wages, unemployment rate, quality of women’s hospitals and access to preventative health care.

"RELATED: Instagram teen accounts roll out this month. Here’s what to know"They also prioritize safety, provide easily accessible medical care, and have high-quality hospitals, contributing to the best possible physical and mental health for women," she continued. According to WalletHub researchers, Columbia, MD, is the best city for women in 2024.

Women City Rankings Economic Opportunity Healthcare Safety

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox32news / 🏆 547. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hawaii Tops WalletHub's List for Best Retirement Destinations with Highest Quality of LifeWalletHub ranked the quality of life in 182 highly populated cities across the U.S., based on factors like weather, crime rates, senior activities, and walkability. Hawaii secured the top two spots with Pearl City taking the first place and Honolulu coming in second.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

NY ranked best state in US for teachers: Here's whyNew York has been ranked the best state for teachers, according to Wallethub.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Study Ranks the Best Cities to Live in Based on Quality of LifeAlek Korab is Founding Editor at Body Network. Based in Brooklyn, Alek specializes in wellness, body health, fitness, and weight loss. Alek is a seasoned media leader with 27 years of experience.

Source: BestLifeOnline - 🏆 533. / 51 Read more »

New study ranks Texas among best states for family vacationsTexans planning for a family vacay may want to look close to home.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

CBS Sports ranks Rick Carlisle among best head coaches in the NBACBS Sports ranked every head coach in the NBA from best to worst, and Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle graded out well in the exercise.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

College Basketball Expert Ranks Purdue Fans as Big Ten's BestCollege basketball expert Andy Katz believes Purdue's fans are the best in the Big Ten and rank among the top-10 in the country.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »