WalletHub Ranks The Best Cities For Women In 2024

A new study reveals which cities are best for women in terms of economic, health and safety concerns.WalletHub said researchers looked at and compared 182 cities, honing on 15 different indicators of living standards for women. Those indicators included median yearly wages, unemployment rate, quality of women’s hospitals and access to preventative health care.
"They also prioritize safety, provide easily accessible medical care, and have high-quality hospitals, contributing to the best possible physical and mental health for women," she continued. According to WalletHub researchers, Columbia, MD, is the best city for women in 2024.
Women City Rankings Economic Opportunity Healthcare Safety
