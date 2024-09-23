VTA Employee Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Coworker

A 33-year-old man who works for the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority was arrested in connection with the killing of a fellow employee at a San Jose bus yard, authorities said Sunday.Duc Minh Bui, 33, of San Jose , was taken into custody about 12:15 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said.A VTA employee was shot and killed about 9:53 p.m. Friday night in the parking lot of the VTA 's Chaboya Division bus yard in San Jose .

The sheriff's office said on its X account that it was increasing deputies' presence near the bus yard on South Seventh Street in San Jose. The office's transit patrol division provides security for the VTA. The VTA said it was increasing security at all of its facilities.In 2021, a disgruntled employee at the nearby Guadalupe Light Rail Yard on West Younger Avenue shot and killed nine coworkers before killing himself.

VTA Shooting Arrest Homicide San Jose

