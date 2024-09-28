VoterMaps Aims To Empower Americans As 'Vote Detectives'

said that the VoterMaps project would allow Americans to become get-out-the-vote activists, poll watchers, and fraud detectives.

“VoterMaps is a searchable, map-based database of all voter histories and current ballot status — updated in real-time. House by house. Block by block. State by state,” the VoterMaps project. “We level the information playing field transparently, allowing all citizens to be activists, influencers, fraud detectors, and champions of free and fair elections.”

Voterregistration Electionintegrity Transparency Citizenengagement Data

