Voter Data Shows Trump Edge in Pennsylvania

Voter registration and mail-in ballot request data show that former President Donald Trump has the edge in the key swing state of Pennsylvania , Cliff Maloney, heading up the Pennsylvania Chase, said during an appearance onMaloney — whose group is tasked with chasing ballots in the Keystone State, ensuring that low-propensity Republican voters get out and vote — walked through the current trends in Pennsylvania and what they mean in the grand scheme of the race to the White House.

“You just hit it on the head, yes,” Maloney said. “And, so, any of these numbers that we see the fact that, A, we’re better off by 250,000 in terms of mail-in requests.” “Don’t forget registration. In 2020, we were down 700,000 to the Democrats in registration. Now, we’re just about 300,000,” he said. “We cut that in half. And, so, you look at mail-in requests, and you look at registration. To me, the optimism — you’d much rather be driving the Trump Train than trying to figure out how to get Kamala back in this race because, in my mind, momentum is everything. And forget the polls.

