Virginia Tech Offense Shines Against Top-Ranked Miami Defense

Virginia Tech had their best offensive performance all year against Miami , scoring thirty-four points on a Miami defense which was one of the best and most physical fronts in the entire nation.
Regardless of what happened on the last play, Virginia Tech's offense put themselves into a position to win this game, and all of their losses have been in one-score fashion. Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten also had likely their best performance of the entire season. Faced with the challenge of one of the biggest defensive lines in football, Bhayshul Tuten powered through. He finished with over seven yards per rush, one long touchdown where he bounced off of a Miami defender, and over 140 yards.
The rest of the team contributed too, with Brody Meadows having to come in and play on the offensive line after starting center Braelin Moore came down with an injury. For the situation that the offensive line was put in, they performed very well, especially in run blocking downs.So how did Virginia Tech offensive players grade out on PFF ? Here are the grades for each offensive player with their snap count in parentheses.4. HB Bhayshul Tuten- 74.1 8. RT Johnny Garrett- 61.8 12.
