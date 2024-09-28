Virginia QB Colandrea Has Hoos Buzzing About Bowl Potential

. After last week’s highly efficient performance in the win against Coastal Carolina, the sophomore quarterback has led the Hoos to a 3-1 record - their best start since 2019 - and has the Virginia football faithful buzzing about a potential bowl game at the end of the ‘24 campaign. Though there’s a long way to go, there is a lot to be excited about with the 19-year-old, uber-confident Colandrea at the helm of this year’s reenergized football team.

Colandrea’s biggest weakness in the first half of his collegiate career has been the turnover. Colandrea’s determination to make things happen offensively is admirable, but his knack for scrambling to extend the play can get him into trouble. His zero interception performance against CCU last week was a step in the right direction, but his two multi interception performances leave him with 4 INT through 4 games.

Coach Tony Elliott says Colandrea has “shown progress” and that he’s confident his QB “will continue to progress” when speaking on the costly interceptions in the Maryland loss. There’s no reason to panic; Colandrea’s 13/20, 2TD, 0 INT performance at CCU was a strong bounce back performance after a tough home loss against Maryland the week before. Each week is another chance for the budding Virginia star to develop.

Virginia will return from the bye week for their second ACC tilt of the year when they host the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, October 5 at 12pm on the ACC Network.

