Virginia Dominates Coastal Carolina in 43-24 Victory

needed only 84 seconds and three plays from scrimmage to take the lead, care of a fumble on the opening kickoff and a short touchdown pass from Anthony Colandrea to Malachi Fields . It was all orange and blue after that, as the visiting Wahoos led wire-to-wire in a dominant 43-24 victory over Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.
As Virginia heads into the bye week with a 3-1 record, we've got you covered with links to all the highlights and postgame content in case you missed UVA's win at Coastal or if you just want to watch it again. To start, here are the brief broadcast highlights from the win posted by the official Virginia Football Twitter account:To hear UVA head coach Tony Elliott's full comments from his postgame press conference, watch the video below courtesy of Virginia Sports TV:A full game replay can be watched on ESPN.
Virginia Football Coastal Carolina College Football Anthony Colandrea Malachi Fields
