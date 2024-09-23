Virginia Dominates Coastal Carolina in 43-24 Victory

needed only 84 seconds and three plays from scrimmage to take the lead, care of a fumble on the opening kickoff and a short touchdown pass from Anthony Colandrea to Malachi Fields . It was all orange and blue after that, as the visiting Wahoos led wire-to-wire in a dominant 43-24 victory over Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

As Virginia heads into the bye week with a 3-1 record, we've got you covered with links to all the highlights and postgame content in case you missed UVA's win at Coastal or if you just want to watch it again. To start, here are the brief broadcast highlights from the win posted by the official Virginia Football Twitter account:To hear UVA head coach Tony Elliott's full comments from his postgame press conference, watch the video below courtesy of Virginia Sports TV:A full game replay can be watched on ESPN.

Virginia Football Coastal Carolina College Football Anthony Colandrea Malachi Fields

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Virginia Football at Coastal Carolina Kickoff Time & TV Designation AnnouncedThe kickoff time has been announced for the UVA football game at Coastal Carolina on Saturday, September 21st.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Virginia Football Opens as Road Favorite at Coastal Carolina in Week 4Betting preview for the Virginia Cavaliers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Virginia hopes to rebound and match 2023 win total on the road vs. Coastal CarolinaVirginia is looking to rebound after falling to Maryland last week and match last year's victory total when it plays at Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The Cavaliers were originally set to play here in November 2022, but that contest was cancelled when three members of the football were killed and a fourth wounded in a campus shooting.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Virginia Football vs. Coastal Carolina Game Preview, Score PredictionGame details and notes, scouting report, what to watch for, and predictions for the UVA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Virginia Football vs. Coastal Carolina Live UpdatesScore updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers college football game on Saturday afternoon in Conway, SC.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Xavier Brown leads way with 171 yards, Virginia runs over Coastal Carolina in 43-24 winVirginia’s Xavier Brown ran for 171 yards on nine carries as the Cavaliers ran all over Coastal Carolina for a 43-24 win in a rare road game at a Group of Five school. The Cavaliers ran for 384 yards, the first time they have gained more than 300 yards in a game since 2018.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »