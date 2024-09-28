Viral Video Claims to Show Hurricane Helene Damage, but is Fabricated

Thomas Chaves, left, and Vinny Almeida walk through floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in an attempt to reach Chaves's mother's house in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The clips are from previous storms in different states and different years, contained artificial intelligence-altered clips and were shared online before Hurricane Helene .

Plenty of legitimate footage exists of the hurricane, which made landfall near Perry, Florida, as a Category 4 storm and caused extensive wind and flood damage across the Southeast. But this video is not authentic. Some of its clips are from previous storms in different states and different years. Some were altered with artificial intelligence or existed online before Hurricane Helene formed.

The Facebook video was flagged as part of Meta's efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. at a Florida mall as Hurricane Matthew tore through in 2016. And the twister at the back of the mall is computer-generated.

