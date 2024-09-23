Violent Crime Drops Nationally for First Time in Years

Murder dropped 11.6% from 2022 to 2023, the largest single-year decline in the last 20 years. Property crime was also down overall, while motor vehicle theft and shoplifting roseCrime, including serious violent incidents like murder and rape, dropped nationally from 2022 to 2023, according to new data released by the FBI on Monday.

, especially in the age of social media, ease of digital communications between neighbors and doorbell cameras when Americans may be more aware of individual crimes than they would have been in the past.

Violent Crime Property Crime Murder Rape Shoplifting

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victim of violent crime committed by illegal immigrant slams 'soft on crime' policies: 'One too many'Amanda Kiefer in 2008 suffered catastrophic injuries during a mugging perpetrated by an illegal immigrant who had been part of a program then-District Attorney Kamala Harris had implemented.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Violent Crime Dropped in 2023 Despite Trump Saying Crime 'Through the Roof'Amid the 2024 election, violent crime dropped 3 percent in 2023, according to FBI statistics released on Monday.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Drug addicts fuel violent crime in spiraling San Francisco, expert saysA criminal defense attorney discussed how California's progressive policies have created a spiraling drug and homelessness crisis in San Francisco.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Ventura County crime spree: Suspect arrested after going on violent rampage killing 2, injuring 3Officials say Alvin Otis Johnson stabbed a man to death inside a car at an Oxnard intersection then drove to a home in Camarillo where he killed an elderly woman.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Dallas police say city's violent crime is down 19% due to data-driven reduction planPolice said homicides in the city this year were down nearly 25% compared to 2023 - but community leaders say efforts to improve public safety have to continue.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Dallas police say city's violent crime is down 19% due to data-driven reduction planPolice said homicides in the city this year were down nearly 25% compared to 2023 - but community leaders say efforts to improve public safety have to continue.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »