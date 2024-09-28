Vice Presidential Candidates To Face Off In 90-Minute Debate

The 90-minute debate will start at 9 p.m. EDT on Oct. 1. It's being moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of CBS' “Face the Nation”, will make the case for their respective candidates five weeks before Election Day . They have been crisscrossing the country to introduce themselves to voters, paying special attention to the handful of battleground states that will determine the winner.

Often the scene of fundraising events for candidates in both parties, New York has been considered a reliably Democratic state in the general election. But Trump, a native New Yorker, has insisted he has a chance to put it in the Republican column this year, despite losing the state in his two earlier bids for the presidency, and has held events in

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been playing the role of Vance in the Walz debate prep, which has been taking place at a downtown Minneapolis hotel, according to a person familiar with the preparations. The person said Buttigieg was chosen because he's a sharp communicator, and the campaign believes that Vance will be a formidable opponent.

Trump, however, has said that date, less than two weeks ahead of the November election, would be “too late.”

Vice Presidential Debate Election Day Political Candidates New York Battleground States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Congress Scrambles to Ensure Presidential Candidates' SafetyThe House unanimously voted to boost Secret Service protection for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Senate unanimously passes bill enhancing Secret Service protection for presidential, vice presidential nomineesToday's Video Headlines: 09/24/24

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

When is the vice presidential debate? Here's what to know ahead of November electionWith the presidential debate now over, next up comes the vice presidential debate.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Post-debate, Bay Area voters double down on their presidential candidates, but anxiety creeps inInstant viewer polls showed Harris, California’s former Attorney General and U.S. Senator who grew up in Berkeley, the clear debate winner, but is it enough for her to regain momentum leading into …

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Fiscal Responsibility Group Urges Presidential Candidates to Address Soaring National DebtA nonpartisan group focused on fiscal responsibility is criticizing the presidential candidates for neglecting to address the rapidly growing national debt. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget points to alarming borrowing figures and warns that inaction could lead to a fiscal crisis.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

It’s Another Election Year & Presidential Candidates Are Still Dehumanizing ImmigrantsDuring Tuesday night’s presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, immigration predictably showed up as a talking point.

Source: Refinery29 - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »