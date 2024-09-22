Veterans Mixed on Private Sector Involvement in VA

Sen. JD Vance refrained from calling for full privatization of the Department of Veterans' Affairs, but expressed openness to incorporating more of the private sector into the VA.But for some veterans who have had headaches in the past dealing with the VA, bringing in more of the private sector is sparking interest.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs filmed music video inside Hollywood mansion now overtaken by squatters; abandoned by MLB team owner's sonAlabama mass shooting gunmen used fully automatic weapon in attack that left 4 dead, 17 wounded in popular college bar area: police. “So I would not say, ‘get rid of the whole thing.’ But I would say, ‘give people more choice.’ I think you’ll save money in the process.

Jon Perry, a veteran of the Army’s elite Special Forces, recounted waiting “over two months just to get the necessary appointments scheduled” while transitioning out of the military. “The VA has developed expertise and in dealing with the kind of complexities that the veteran patient population has, and so they won’t always be able to have access to that kind of expertise ,” she told The Post.that cited studies that concluded that 79% of VA facilities had 4 or 5-star ratings from patients cHompared to 40% of hospitals outside the VA.

Veterans Affairs JD Vance Privatization Healthcare Veterans

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nypost / 🏆 91. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vance Open To Private Sector in VA, Veterans DividedSenator JD Vance suggests incorporating more private sector involvement into the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), sparking mixed reactions among veterans. While approval ratings for the VA have improved, some veterans remain frustrated with long wait times and bureaucratic hurdles.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Steadfast for Veterans making progress on community for veterans experiencing homelessnessVeteran Anthony Roberts' organization is building a community dedicated to housing veterans experiencing homelessness. He hopes to have 17 veterans moved in by the first of the year.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Disabled veterans come to San Diego for National Veterans Summer Sports ClinicLast week, more than 100 disabled veterans from across the country came to San Diego to participate in the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Disabled veterans come to San Diego for National Veterans Summer Sports ClinicLast week, more than 100 disabled veterans from across the country came to San Diego to participate in the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

ADP Employment Report expected to show 145K new jobs in US private sectorThe Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute will release its monthly report on private-sector job creation for August on Thursday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Private sector job growth cools to 99,000 in August, well below estimate: ADPJob growth in the private sector was slower than expected in August, as ADP's report showed a gain of 99,000 jobs, fewer than the 145,000 expected by economists.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »