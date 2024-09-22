Sen. JD Vance refrained from calling for full privatization of the Department of Veterans' Affairs, but expressed openness to incorporating more of the private sector into the VA.But for some veterans who have had headaches in the past dealing with the VA, bringing in more of the private sector is sparking interest.
"So I would not say, 'get rid of the whole thing.' But I would say, 'give people more choice.' I think you'll save money in the process.
Jon Perry, a veteran of the Army’s elite Special Forces, recounted waiting “over two months just to get the necessary appointments scheduled” while transitioning out of the military. “The VA has developed expertise and in dealing with the kind of complexities that the veteran patient population has, and so they won’t always be able to have access to that kind of expertise ,” she told The Post.that cited studies that concluded that 79% of VA facilities had 4 or 5-star ratings from patients cHompared to 40% of hospitals outside the VA.
