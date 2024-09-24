Veteran CIA Officer Sentenced to 30 Years for Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Women

A veteran Central Intelligence Agency officer who used his position to drug and sexually assault more than two dozen women while posted around the world was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Wednesday.The sentence was handed down to Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 48, a La Mesa, California, resident, following an emotional hearing in which his victims described being deceived by a man they said appeared kind, educated and part of an agency "that is supposed to protect the world from evil.

"Now I have these nightmares of seeing myself dead."Raymond kept a library of more than 500 images, some of which showed him in some cases straddling and groping his nude, unconscious victims."I hope he is haunted by the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life," said one of the women in court. In a statement, the former spy told the judge that he had spent countless hours contemplating his "downward spiral.

