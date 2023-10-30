'Very sad' Ione Skye reveals final texts with Matthew Perry days before his death

Matthew Perry was ‘doing really well’ before death, pickleball coach says: He was ‘trying to get people clean’“I’m very very sad,” Skye, who starred in “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon” with Perry in 1988, captioned the slideshow. “Loved this guy.”

Perry, 54, kicked off the conversation on Oct. 15 by writing, “Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating ( I meditate now) and ‘ In You Eyes ’ started playing. And I instantly thought of how beautiful you are.”When she replied, “Awe. I love that. Xo,” Perry shared his hopes that the “Arrested Development” alum, 53, was “happy and healthy.

The conversation appeared to conclude when Skye “liked” Perry’s final message, which read, “Me too. That one afternoon, I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were!”Skye’s social media followers gushed over her “parting gift” from Perry in the comments section. headtopics.com

“this is so sweet wow. I’m glad you had this little beautiful exchange,” one user wrote, while another added that the texts showed a “deep connection” between the two. “That’s really wild that he’d just reached out to you bc he heard the song from your movie,” a third noted. “That seems very meant to be.”“Friends” stars David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, however, have yet to speak out — but a source told Page Six on Sunday that they arethat there wasn’t sign of foul play at Perry’s Los Angeles home, where he was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi.

Matthew Perry was 'doing really well' before death, pickleball coach says: He was 'trying to get people clean'Heidi Klum teases Halloween costume with naked pic: ‘Calm before the storm’Kourtney Kardashian recreates Kim Kardashian’s 2013 Met Gala look after months-long feud with sister headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: PageSix »

Ione Skye Shares Final Text Exchange with Matthew Perry Days Before His Death: ‘Love This Guy’Following Matthew Perry's death on Saturday, Ione Skye shared the final text messages she and the 'Friends' star exchanged. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Former Co-Star Ione Skye Shares Final Text Exchange Before His DeathThe actors shared the screen in Perry's 1988 film debut, 'A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.' Read more ⮕

Ione Skye shares last text exchange with Matthew Perry: 'I only have nice memories of you'Ione Skye shares last text exchange with Matthew Perry: 'I only have nice memories of you.' Skye co-starred in Perry's film debut, 1988's 'A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.' Read more ⮕

Inside Matthew Perry's Famous Family: John Bennett Perry, Keith Morrison and MoreThe 'Friends' star died tragically on Saturday at age 54. Read more ⮕

'Friends' star Matthew Perry shared final eerie photo before deathThe actor posted a photo of himself relaxed in a jacuzzi as he wore headphones on October 23. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry’s Pickleball Coach Describes Their Final Moments & Memories of Their Close FriendshipCelebrity pickleball coach, Matt Manasse, tells ET's Kevin Frazier about his friendship with Matthew Perry, how the 'Friends' actor was becoming 'obsessed' with the game and their final moments together. Matthew Perry died at the age of 54. The star reportedly drowned on Saturday at a home in Los Angeles. Read more ⮕