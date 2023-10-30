'Very sad' Ione Skye reveals final texts with Matthew Perry days before his death

Matthew Perry was ‘doing really well’ before death, pickleball coach says: He was ‘trying to get people clean’“I’m very very sad,” Skye, who starred in “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon” with Perry in 1988, captioned the slideshow. “Loved this guy.”
Perry, 54, kicked off the conversation on Oct. 15 by writing, “Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating ( I meditate now) and ‘ In You Eyes ’ started playing. And I instantly thought of how beautiful you are.”When she replied, “Awe. I love that. Xo,” Perry shared his hopes that the “Arrested Development” alum, 53, was “happy and healthy.
The conversation appeared to conclude when Skye “liked” Perry’s final message, which read, “Me too. That one afternoon, I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were!”Skye’s social media followers gushed over her “parting gift” from Perry in the comments section. headtopics.com
“this is so sweet wow. I’m glad you had this little beautiful exchange,” one user wrote, while another added that the texts showed a “deep connection” between the two. “That’s really wild that he’d just reached out to you bc he heard the song from your movie,” a third noted. “That seems very meant to be.”“Friends” stars David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, however, have yet to speak out — but a source told Page Six on Sunday that they arethat there wasn’t sign of foul play at Perry’s Los Angeles home, where he was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi.
