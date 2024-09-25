Venomous Blue Sea Dragons Spotted on North Carolina Beaches

Venomous creatures were spotted washing up on the beaches of the Outer Banks in North Carolina, and the National Park Service sent out a warning about the punch these slugs pack. The Cape Hatteras National Seashore posted on Facebook that Blue Sea Dragon s have been spotted on the beaches. 'This venomous sea slug lives in the open ocean and occasionally gets stranded on land following strong winds,' officials from the National Seashore posted to Facebook.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials say Blue Sea Dragons move through ocean currents feeding on their meal of choice: the Portuguese man o’ war. 'Because their meals consist of such a venomous creature, they are capable of storing that venom for their own defense,' the park service wrote. 'They concentrate that ingested venom and deliver a sting that is even more powerful! Talk about a fiery bite for such a small dragon.

Blue Sea Dragons can travel in groups known as ‘Blue Fleets,’' the post read. 'If they are discovered, dead or alive, they remain venomous. Please enjoy this fascinating organism without touching it.'

Blue Sea Dragon Venomous Creature North Carolina Beaches Cape Hatteras National Seashore Ocean Creatures

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The First Additions to Dungeons & Dragons‘ New Edition Are More Dungeons, More DragonsWizards of the Coast will launch new D&D sourcebooks and an updated starter kit throughout 2025.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Venomous creatures wash up on popular North Carolina beachesVenomous Blue Sea Dragons are washing up on the sandy shores of the Outer Banks in North Carolina, and National Park officials advise to admire them from a distance.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Saving the Deep Blue Sea Is Up to All of UsSurangel S. Whipps Jr. is the president of Palau.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

New study reveals urgent need for 'Blue Justice' in the emerging blue economyA new study has highlighted a critical issue within the rapidly developing Blue Economy; the need for 'Blue Justice'—a new concept that originated from this study.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

The 'Women in Blue' Are at Wit's End in Episode 8 Sneak Peek [Exclusive]Three women in blue 60s police uniforms in Women in Blue

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Earth from space: Iconic 'Star Trek' symbol shines brightly in sea of muddy Arctic sea iceHarry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior, evolution and paleontology.

Source: LiveScience - 🏆 538. / 51 Read more »