Venomous Blue Sea Dragons Spotted on North Carolina Beaches

Venomous creatures were spotted washing up on the beaches of the Outer Banks in North Carolina, and the National Park Service sent out a warning about the punch these slugs pack. The Cape Hatteras National Seashore posted on Facebook that Blue Sea Dragon s have been spotted on the beaches. 'This venomous sea slug lives in the open ocean and occasionally gets stranded on land following strong winds,' officials from the National Seashore posted to Facebook.
Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials say Blue Sea Dragons move through ocean currents feeding on their meal of choice: the Portuguese man o’ war. 'Because their meals consist of such a venomous creature, they are capable of storing that venom for their own defense,' the park service wrote. 'They concentrate that ingested venom and deliver a sting that is even more powerful! Talk about a fiery bite for such a small dragon.
Blue Sea Dragons can travel in groups known as ‘Blue Fleets,’' the post read. 'If they are discovered, dead or alive, they remain venomous. Please enjoy this fascinating organism without touching it.'
Blue Sea Dragon Venomous Creature North Carolina Beaches Cape Hatteras National Seashore Ocean Creatures
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: LiveScience - 🏆 538. / 51 Read more »