VanEck CEO: Investors Should Reposition Portfolios as Rates Fall

on Wednesday marked the first time in more than four years it moved to lower the benchmark interest rate. According to VanEck CEO Jan van Eck, investors should start thinking about how the changing macro environment will affect their investments in the year ahead.

But it's not just equity strategies that experts suggest revisiting. Investors may begin to cut back their cash holdings, too. While the average return on the 100 largest money market funds still sits above 5%, according toIncomes spiked over 17% in 1 year for households in this state—it's not Florida, Texas, or New York

Interest Rates Investing Portfolio Repositioning Small-Cap Stocks Fixed Income

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gold Hedge Against Political Cycles Is Better Investment Than AI, Says VanEck CEOVanEck CEO Jan van Eck believes that investing in gold is a better hedge against political cycles than focusing on artificial intelligence. He cites gold's record-breaking performance this year and expects continued foreign investment to boost the commodity.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

VanEck CEO Says This Is The Best Investment This YearGold hit another record on Friday, its 37th record this year. As of Friday's market close, it is up 28% since the start of the year. Jan van Eck thinks the best investment this year is 'the hedge against political cycles.' To him, that means investing in gold.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Gold Is This Year’s Winning Trade, Even Better Than AI, Says VanEck CEOJan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, believes gold is the best investment this year due to its status as a hedge against political cycles. Gold hit a new record on Friday, marking its 37th record in 2023, with a 28% increase since the start of the year.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Gold Outperforms AI, VanEck CEO SaysVanEck CEO Jan van Eck believes that gold is the best investment this year as a hedge against political cycles. He highlights gold's record performance in 2023 and expects continued foreign investment to drive further gains.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

VanEck CEO Says Gold Is This Year's Winning TradeVanEck CEO Jan van Eck believes gold is the best investment this year, calling it a 'hedge against political cycles.' He expects continued foreign investments in bullion will further boost its value and drive higher returns for gold miners.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Why this top fund manager says the best investment this year is ‘the hedge against political cycles'The CEO of VanEck breaks down two of this year’s red-hot trades.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »