Vance And Walz To Face Off In First And Only VP Debate Tuesday

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance and Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz will meet for their first and only debate on Tuesday, hosted by CBS News at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York. The VP debate begins at 9 p.m. ET, and will be moderated by 'CBS Evening News' anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and 'Face the Nation' moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan .

How long will candidates have to answer questions? For each question, the candidate who was asked the question will have two minutes to answer, and the other candidate will be allowed two minutes to respond. Following that, each candidate will have one minute for additional rebuttals. And the moderators may at their discretion give candidates an additional minute each to continue a topic.Lights in front of each candidate will indicate how much time they have left to speak.

