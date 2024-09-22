Utah State Engineer Doubles Down on Lithium Drilling Approval Despite Local Opposition

The state engineer has just doubled down on her approval of lithium drilling on the Green River, months after protests from farmers, locals and environmentalists influenced her to reconsider the decision she made earlier this summer.

“This was a unique project with unique circumstances,” Wilhelmsen said in a statement last week. “We spent a lot of time studying the issues and relevant laws, and based on our review, it’s our opinion that water is available for this request.” “The state engineer is setting a precedent here that says, if there’s brine in aquifers that have been untapped, it’s open season,” said Kyle Roerink, executive director of the environmental nonprofit Great Basin Water Network, which challenged the decision.

The Green River Lithium project “will provide clean lithium in an environmentally responsible manner,” said Bruce Richardson, CEO of Anson Resources, “and importantly support the Utah economy through the creation of well-paying jobs.”

Lithium Drilling Utah Water Rights Environmental Impact

