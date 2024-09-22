Utah's Hydrogen Plant: A Bet on Clean Energy Amidst Political Uncertainty

Power lines lead into the coal-fired Intermountain Power Plant outside Delta, Utah. The plant, which is getting new turbines that can burn natural gas and hydrogen, is at the center of an ambitious project to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The debate around the Loan Programs Office underscores the stakes in this election for America’s role in developing clean energy and the future of climate action. The hydrogen, once it’s created, will be stored in underground salt caverns the size of the Empire State Building. From there, the gas can be piped to run turbines at the nearby Intermountain Power Plant, which is already hooked up to a transmission line to send electricity back to California.

“Hydrogen is not a panacea for replacing fossil fuels,” Hayes says. But climate change is “a huge challenge,” Hayes says, “and we need all the tools we can get.”The Energy Department is still haunted by a big failure Sitting in his backyard surrounded by alfalfa farms, Wright criticizes government subsidies of all kinds. “Solar’s terrible this way,” he says. “I like solar, but they all want a tax rebate.”. But the country’s oil and gas industry was built up over decades with the government’s support, says John Morton, a managing director at an investment and advisory firm called Pollination and a former climate counselor to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen..

