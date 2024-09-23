USSS Officer Injured in Accidental Shooting

A U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officer was injured in Washington, D.C., Saturday night after accidentally shooting himself.The USSS told Fox News Digital that the "negligent discharge" occurred near 32nd and Fessenden streets in the northwest section of the city just before 8 p.m.The agent, who was on duty, was handling his service weapon when the firearm discharged.

NEW WHISTLEBLOWER CLAIMS ON FIRST TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ‘HIGHLY DAMAGING’ TO SECRET SERVICE: HAWLEYThe USSS said the agent’s injuries were not life-threatening, adding that he was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.TRUMP BLAMES BIDEN-HARRIS 'RHETORIC' FOR LATEST ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, SAYS HE WILL 'SAVE THE COUNTRY'Lt.

Secret Service Shooting Accident Injury Washington D.C.

