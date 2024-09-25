USCCB Urges Catholics To Vote For Candidates Protecting Human Life

The United Staes Conference of Bishops calls on all Catholics to “vote for candidates who will defend the life and dignity of the human person” while reminding them that abortion remains a “pre-eminent priority” as Americans prepare to head to the polls in early November.

for the legal protection of every human life, from conception to natural death,” as the Church prepares to celebrate Respect for Life Month in October.

USCCB Abortion Election Catholics Human Life

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope slams Harris and Trump as ‘against life,' urges Catholics to vote for ‘lesser evil'“Both are against life, be it the one who kicks out migrants, or be it the one who kills babies,″ Francis said.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Pope slams Harris and Trump as ‘against life,' urges Catholics to vote for ‘lesser evil'“Both are against life, be it the one who kicks out migrants, or be it the one who kills babies,″ Francis said.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Pope slams Harris and Trump as ‘against life,' urges Catholics to vote for ‘lesser evil'“Both are against life, be it the one who kicks out migrants, or be it the one who kills babies,″ Francis said.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Pope slams Harris, Trump on anti-life stances, urges Catholics to vote for 'lesser evil'Pope Francis wrapped up an arduous 12-day tour of the Asia-Pacific on Friday, defying health concerns to connect with believers from the jungle of Papua New Guinea to the skyscrapers of Singapore. The 87-year-old pontiff took off for Rome, completing his longest trip in duration and distance since he became head of the world's estimated 1.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Pope slams Harris and Trump as ‘against life,' urges Catholics to vote for ‘lesser evil'“Both are against life, be it the one who kicks out migrants, or be it the one who kills babies,″ Francis said.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Pope slams Harris and Trump as ‘against life,' urges Catholics to vote for ‘lesser evil'“Both are against life, be it the one who kicks out migrants, or be it the one who kills babies,″ Francis said.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »