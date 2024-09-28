USC Battles Wisconsin in Back-and-Forth College Football Showdown

Southern California quarterback Miller Moss passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Los Angeles. Southern California quarterback Miller Moss , right, is tackled by Wisconsin linebacker John Pius during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Moss was evaluated for a concussion after he hit the ground awkwardly while rushing for a 7-yard touchdown on a fourth-down keeper with 8:22 to play, but he stayed in. Locke went 13 of 26 for 180 yards in his first start of the season after Tyler Van Dyke tore a knee ligament early in
College Football USC Trojans Wisconsin Badgers Miller Moss Braedyn Locke Ja'kobi Lane
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
USC Trojans' Keys to Victory vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Protect Quarterback Miller MossThe No. 13 USC Trojans will host their Big Ten home opener vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 28. Here are three keys that Trojans will need to come out of the Coliseum with the victory.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »