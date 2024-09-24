USC Avoids Major Injuries Despite Losses in Michigan

dropped its Big Ten debut, but the Trojans suffered two additional losses via injuries during their trip to Ann Arbor.

"He's doing good," Riley said. "He's rebounded back well, I think as good as you could possibly hope for with that scary of a situation. Was kind of a unique play, head into kind of the whiplash effect, and I think it was more of the helmet hitting the ground than the hit, I think, that caused it. Obviously, never want to see that and thankfully bounced back well and was able to fly home with us that night and is doing very well.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee runs the ball against Utah State Aggies cornerback D.J. Graham II during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

USC Michigan Injuries Makai Lemon Lake Mcree

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Similarities Between Michigan and USCUSC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has a lot of respect for the Trojan’s upcoming opponent, the Michigan Wolverines. Riley spoke about the parallels between the two programs and gave some insight into their upcoming matchup.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Ann Arbor, Michigan job with University of Michigan; Michigan Neuroscience InstituteThe Michigan Neuroscience Institute (MNI) at the University of Michigan invites applications for tenure-track faculty position at the Assistant Professor rank, but applicants at other ranks will be considered.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

Ann Arbor, Michigan job with University of Michigan; Michigan Neuroscience InstituteThe Michigan Neuroscience Institute (MNI) at the University of Michigan invites applications for tenure-track faculty position at the Assistant Professor rank, but applicants at other ranks will be considered. We seek outstanding neuroscientists who address fundamental mechanisms important for diseases of neurodegeneration.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

USC Trojans Recruiting: USC Finalist For Top Local ProspectThe USC Trojans are in contention for one of the top senior basketball players in the area after Angelino Mark revealed his top eight schools.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

USC Trojans Recruiting: USC in Contention for Trio of Coveted ProspectsLincoln Riley and company have started to pick up momentum on the recruiting trail following USC's huge victory over LSU on Sunday night.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

USC Trojans Recruiting: Four Top-Ranked USC Commits Shine In Week OneThe USC Trojans secured a massive win on Sunday night, with a number of USC's top-ranked high school recruits also earning victories earlier in the weekend.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »