US Tax Dollars Fueling China's Military Advancements Through University Partnerships, Report Says

The committees conducted a yearlong investigation as lawmakers and their policy advisers focus on higher education's role in the economic rivalry with China, especially when it comes to technology. While American universities don't engage in secret research projects, their work — often among the best in the world — has the potential to be turned into military capabilities.

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said at a forum by the Council on Foreign Relations earlier this year that he would welcome more Chinese students studying humanities and social sciences but “not particle physics" in American schools. "This creates a direct pipeline for the transfer of the benefit of their research expertise” to China, the report said.

The congressional report also identified Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute, which the University of California, Berkeley, and China's Tsinghua University opened in 2015 in the city of Shenzhen to focus on “strategic emerging industries,” according to the institute's website.

