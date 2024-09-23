US Tax Dollars Fueling China's Military Advancements Through University Partnerships, Report Says

Read full article: You can help make ‘Dreams Come True’ for local children battling life-threatening medical conditions34 minutes agoEnd of an era: Hamburger Mary’s building was sold for $875,000, but franchise could reopen at new location
The committees conducted a yearlong investigation as lawmakers and their policy advisers focus on higher education's role in the economic rivalry with China, especially when it comes to technology. While American universities don't engage in secret research projects, their work — often among the best in the world — has the potential to be turned into military capabilities.
Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said at a forum by the Council on Foreign Relations earlier this year that he would welcome more Chinese students studying humanities and social sciences but “not particle physics" in American schools. "This creates a direct pipeline for the transfer of the benefit of their research expertise” to China, the report said.
The congressional report also identified Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute, which the University of California, Berkeley, and China's Tsinghua University opened in 2015 in the city of Shenzhen to focus on “strategic emerging industries,” according to the institute's website.
US China University Partnerships Military Technology National Security Congressional Report
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »
Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »