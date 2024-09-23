US Stock Futures Choppy Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Statements

Investing.com -- US stock futures are choppy, with traders gearing up for new economic data and awaiting statements from Federal Reserve officials following last week's super-sized interest rate cut by the central bank.
Elsewhere, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is to speak on Thursday at the 10th annual US Treasury Market Conference. New York Fed President John Williams and Vice Chair of Supervision Michael Barr will also both speak at the same event.The asset manager indicated that it would be willing to make an equity-like investment in Intel, the Bloomberg report said, with top management of the chipmaker considering the offer.
The proposal, which excludes a key immigration-related measure supported by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is expected to be voted on by the lower chamber of the US Congress on Wednesday, Reuters reported. The government's current $1.2 trillion in discretionary funding is due to run out on Sept. 30.
Hezbollah had recently vowed retaliation against Israel after the country allegedly detonated several electronic devices used by the Lebanese group.
US Stocks Federal Reserve Interest Rates Economic Data Government Shutdown
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »
Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »