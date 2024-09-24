US Murders Drop Sharply in 2023, Largest Decrease Ever Recorded

Murders in the United States were down 11.6% in 2023, according to statistics released by the FBI Monday morning.Violent crime,, as a whole was down 3% from 2022 to 2023, according to the FBI .

"An estimated 1,218,467 violent crime offenses were committed in 2023, indicating a rate of 363.8 violent crimes per 100,000 inhabitants, down from the 2022 offense rate of 377.1 violent crimes per 100,000 inhabitants," the Uniform Crime Reporting Program report released on Monday said."Murder fell at the fastest pace ever recorded," Asher who is a co-founder of AH Datalytics said. "That eclipses 1996 when murder fell by 9.

Robberies also behaved differently during the pandemic and, unlike murders, went down during the shutdown and popped back up post-pandemic.

