US Methadone Regulations Eased To Expand Access

The first big update to U.S. methadone regulations in 20 years is poised to expand access to the life-saving drug starting next month, but experts say theFor decades, strict rules required most methadone patients to line up at special clinics every morning to sip their daily dose of the liquid medicine while being watched. The rules, built on distrust of people in the grip of opioid addiction , were meant to prevent overdoses and diversion — the illicit selling or sharing of methadone.

The new federal rules allow stable patients to take home 28 days’ worth of methadone. Colorado, New York and Massachusetts are among states taking steps to update their rules to align with the new flexibility. Some others have not, including West Virginia and Tennessee — the states with the nation’s highest drug overdose death rates.

“This is the only medication where you have to disrupt your life by going someplace every day,” she said. In Arizona, clinics now get $15 per in-person dose from the state's Medicaid program vs. about $4 per take-home dose. The state is considering options including making those amounts equal or adopting what’s called “bundled payment,” a model that reflects the overall cost of treatment.

