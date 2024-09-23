US Job Market Cools but Remains Strong

The US job market is showing mixed signals, slowing down from its pandemic-fueled boom but still maintaining a healthy level of employment. While the unemployment rate has climbed this year, it remains near historic lows. A recent jumbo-sized interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve was seen as an attempt to counter rising joblessness, even as Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed confidence in the economy's strength.

Some economists downplay concerns about a slowdown, citing strong job growth and other positive indicators. Others, however, warn about potential layoffs and the trajectory of labor conditions. The job market's performance is a crucial factor for both current employees and those seeking work, raising questions about where the economy is headed

Job Market Economy Unemployment Interest Rates Labor Force

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7NY / 🏆 592. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Private sector job growth cools to 99,000 in August, well below estimate: ADPJob growth in the private sector was slower than expected in August, as ADP's report showed a gain of 99,000 jobs, fewer than the 145,000 expected by economists.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Ethena's Yield Machine Sees $1B Outflows as Crypto Market CoolsKrisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Fed Expected To Cut Interest Rates As Inflation Cools And Jobs Market WanesThe Federal Reserve is widely anticipated to lower interest rates at its upcoming meeting as inflation moderates and the job market shows signs of cooling. While the size of the rate cut remains uncertain, experts predict it will mark a significant shift in the Fed's monetary policy.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Bitcoin and crypto market survives supply overhang as Celsius repayment distribution coolsCelsius, a defunct crypto lending company, has repaid more than half of its creditors, according to a filing made on Monday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Job openings fell more than expected in July in another sign of labor market softeningThe closely watched Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed that available positions fell to 7.67 million on the month.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

US job market shows resilience with increased hiring in AugustHiring by America’s employers picked up a bit in August from July's sluggish pace, and the unemployment rate dipped for the first time since March.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »