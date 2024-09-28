The Department of Defense has issued an evacuation order in Lebanon as the United States seeks to bolster its defenses in the Middle Eastissued a “do not travel” advisory for the country on Saturday and ordered mission-employed and non-mission-employed family members, as well as nonessential U.S. direct hire employees, to leave the country as soon as possible. Under that order, U.S. Embassy Bierut personnel are restricted from traveling without advance permission.

Biden praised the assassination of Nasrallah as an act of “justice” for thousands of people who were killed by the Hezbollah militant group, including Americans. The Embassy warned that it might not be able to assist citizens who choose to stay in Lebanon if the security situation worsens. The warning comes after the Israeli military assassinated the Hezbollah leader on Friday, resulting in heightened security measures across the country. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hasNow, Biden said the U.S. will work to de-escalate conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon “through diplomatic means.”

