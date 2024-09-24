US Homeless Population on Pace to Hit Another Record in 2024

The United States is reportedly on pace to hit another record in 2024 regarding the homeless population. showed the number of people living in encampments, on streets, and in shelters has grown since 2023, the newspaperThe numbers come from more than 250 homeless-service organizations covering cities, metro areas and vast rural areas. They are meant to reflect homelessness as it existed on a single night early this year.

The trend thus far means the U.S. is likely to top the roughly 653,000 homeless people estimated in 2023—the highest number since the government started reporting comparable data in 2007.said the final count depends on data from areas that have not shared this year’s numbers. One of those places was New York City, which the newspaper said had the highest number in 2023.

“Migrants bused by Texas to Chicago and Denver contributed to the latest increases when they landed in shelters there. Migrants have arrived in significant numbers in New York, which has long had a legal right to shelter, swelling numbers in last year’s count,” the article said, noting the counts were mostly performed in January after illegal border crossings skyrocketed.

The number of homeless people has risen along with the number of people illegally crossing the border before claiming asylum and being bused to major cities across the United States. Their arrival has cost taxpayers’ money while also bringing crime and gang violence, the It is important to note that Democrats have been slipping the huge number of illegal migrants into their political descriptions of “all Americans,” Breitbart News, which also noted that policy experts admit the homeless crisis is being made worse by the Democrats’ pro-migration policies.

Homelessness US Record High Migration Asylum

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 Italian Grand Prix 2024 Odds, Picks & Predictions: Changing of the Guard?Formula 1 odds have shifted to reveal Lando Norris, not Max Verstappen, as the betting favorite to win the 2024 Italian Grand Prix.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

2024 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 Odds, Picks & Predictions: McLaren, Ferrari Drivers in Front of VerstappenMax Verstappen rode a historic win streak into last year's Singapore GP and suffered a massive upset in what would be his final loss of 2023. But the defeats are piling up quickly for him and Red Bull in 2024, making him an underdog this Sunday.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Spurs Starter, September 10, 2024: Spurs Announce 2024-25 Restaurant LineupYour daily briefing on what's going on with the San Antonio Spurs, including news, draft & more.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 Odds, Picks & Predictions: Verstappen's Reign In Real DangerEarly Azerbaijan GP odds omit Max Verstappen from the Top 3 entirely after a string of losses dating back to June. See who's ahead of him below!

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

US homelessness explodes after hitting record last year as migrants flood streetsSupreme Court allows fines against homeless encampments to stand in June 2024

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Blue state county bucks trend on handouts – and homeless population cratersColorado's Douglas County put up signs telling residents that 'Handouts Don't Help' at intersections and street corners. Now, the homeless living on the streets have virtually disappeared.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »