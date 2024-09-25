US Forest Service To Skip Seasonal Hires Due To Expected Budget Cuts

The U.S. Forest Service says it will not hire seasonal employees in the next fiscal year because of expected cuts to its budget, just as fire seasons grow longer, hotter and deadlier. Rank-and-file employees and union representatives have warned for years that low pay is leading firefighters to find employment elsewhere, contributing to high attrition rates that leave national forests more susceptible to wildfires.
5 million over the previous fiscal year, according to the latest budget justification report. But agency leaders do not expect to get anywhere near that amount. 'We're doing what we can with what we can get,' Moore said. Isaac Karuzas, a union steward in Montana, said he began seeing changes midway through the fire season, when only half the positions on his stepdaughters’ Idaho-based hand crew were filled.
US Forest Service Budget Cuts Wildfires Seasonal Hires Firefighters
