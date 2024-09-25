US Crime Rates Fall for Second Year, Violent Crimes See Largest Drop in Two Decades

Crime rates, particularly for violent crime s, dropped across the U.S. last year, according to newly released statistics from the FBI . The findings, based on reported data from 2023, showed murder and non-negligent manslaughter decreased 11.6% from the year prior, marking the largest decline in two decades. That's also almost double the drop from 2021 to 2022, which was 6.1%. Rapes also decreased significantly with an estimated 9.4% decline, and aggravated assaults were down 2.8% last year.

Immigrants don’t commit more crime, but some politicians still claim they doIt comes as the U.S. is weeks away from its presidential election, in which both main party candidates have made crime policy key parts of their campaigns.

Americans fear crime despite downward trends'Americans are safer now than when we took office,' her statement read. 'Our progress is continuing this year and builds on substantial decreases during the previous years of our administration... I am committed to continuing our work to support local law enforcement, invest in proven crime prevention and community violence intervention and address gun violence with commonsense gun safety laws.

