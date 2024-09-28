US and Iraq Agree to End Anti-ISIS Coalition Military Presence

Luis Martinez and Matt SeylerThe U.S. and Iraq on Friday announced an agreement to end the anti- ISIS coalition military presence in Iraq that over the next two years, a move that could lead to a reduction of the 2,500 American troops still in Iraq and maintain the 900 troops in northeast Syria.

Under the agreement, Iraq will allow the U.S. military presence in Iraq in order to provide support for the 900 U.S. troops stationed in northeast Syria to prevent a resurgence of ISIS. "Iraq thanks the Coalition for the backing and support provided to the Iraqi security forces to confront this common threat and secure ISIS's territorial defeat in Iraq," said the statement. "At the forefront of these countries has been the United States of America, which stood with Iraq in difficult circumstances."

Ahead of the announcement, U.S. officials emphasized that the agreement was not withdrawal of U.S. military troops but a transition away from the coalition military presence that was established in 2014 as ISIS swept across Syria into Iraq coming as close as 40 miles from Baghdad.

US Troops Iraq ISIS Military Presence Coalition

ISIS leaders killed in Western Iraq raid paired with Iraqi Security Forces: CENTCOM14 ISIS terror operatives were killed in a raid completed by U.S. forces in partnership with Iraqi Security Forces according to a CENTCOM announcement from Friday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »