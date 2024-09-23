US Aims to Ban Chinese and Russian Tech in Connected Vehicles Over Security Concerns

The U.S. Department of Commerce is seeking a ban on the sale or import of vehicles that use specific Chinese or Russia n technology over national security concerns, according to the White House.The government said autonomous and connected vehicles — which can communicate with other vehicles and share data — could make Americans’ personal information vulnerable.

”RELATED STORY | Soon your Uber could be a self-driving carThe government said while these types of vehicles can provide many benefits, they also pose growing threats. The Department of Commerce has proposed prohibiting the import or sale of certain connected vehicle systems that have been designed, developed, manufactured or supplied by entities associated with China or Russia.However, there will be some procedures in place for possible exemption cases, the government said.

