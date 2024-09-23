Unusual Sunspot Rotation Suggests Complex Solar Atmosphere Dynamics

Solar flares are a fascinating thing and have a profound effect on what astronomers refer to as “ space weather .” These events vary with the Sun’s 11-year solar cycle, releasing immense amounts of radiation across the electromagnetic spectrum into space. The effects of flares have been observed since time immemorial, which include aurorae at high latitudes , but have only been the subject of study and prediction for about a century and a half.

Solar flares are thought to occur when stored magnetic energy in the Sun’s atmosphere accelerates charged particles in the surrounding plasma. They occur in active regions and are often accompanied by a significant amount of plasma being ejected into space – a. These can play havoc with satellites in Earth’s orbit, and interfere with radio antennas and electronic grids on the surface, which is why scientists are interested in learning more about them.

In addition, previous observations have found that rotational movements of sunspots occur directly at the flare ribbon, where the most intense emissions occur during a flare event. This time, the team observed a pre-flare rotation located a short distance from the flare ribbon, which suggests that the coupling between different layers of the Sun’s atmosphere during flares may be more complex than previously thought.

