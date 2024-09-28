Unseen Home Video of Kennedy Motorcade After Shooting Sells at Auction

Previously unseen home film footage of President John F. Kennedy ’s motorcade speeding down a Dallas freeway after he was fatally wounded will go up for auction later this month DALLAS — Newly emerged film footage of President John F. Kennedy ’s motorcade speeding down a Dallas freeway toward a hospital after he was fatally wounded sold at auction Saturday for $137,500.The film has been with the family of the man who took it, Dale Carpenter Sr., since he recorded it on.

Carpenter’s footage from I-35, which lasts about 10 seconds, shows Secret Service Agent Clint Hill — who famously jumped onto the back of the limousine as the shots rang out — hovering in a standing position over the president and Jacqueline Kennedy, whose pink suit can be seen. The president was pronounced dead after arriving at Parkland Memorial Hospital.

Carpenter’s grandson, James Gates, said that while it was known in his family that his grandfather had film from that day, it wasn’t talked about often. So Gates said that when the film, stored along with other family films in a milk crate, was eventually passed on to him, he wasn’t sure exactly what his grandfather, who died in 1991 at age 77, had captured.

Projecting it onto his bedroom wall around 2010, gates was at first underwhelmed by the footage from Lemmon Avenue. But then, the footage from I-35 played out before his eyes. “That was shocking,” he said. The auction house has released still photos from the portion of the film showing the race down I-35, but it is not publicly releasing video of that part.

