UNLV QB Matthew Sluka Transfers After Reported Broken Promise

“If you make a dumb mistake in life, if I do, Matthew Sluka does, or whoever, sometimes you have to wear that,” Davis said on Saturday. And going in there and expecting something without writing, and then they don’t give it to you, you can’t just bail on the team.
Sluka’s father Bob told the outlet that UNLV head coach Barry Odom said the offer wasn’t valid since it did not come from him, but rather offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.Knicks acquiring 4-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns in stunning blockbuster“You were talking about loyalty to the program — Matthew Sluka came from Holy Cross, he was a terrific player there,” Davis said. “But he arrived in July — there wasn’t a deep-seeded tie.
“Additionally, Friends of UNLV did not finalize or agree to any NIL offers while he was part of the team, aside from a completed event over the summer. “… We take out commitments very seriously. We would like to emphasize that we have upheld all Friends of UNLV contracts this season, and have not defaulted on any agreements with Mr. Sluka. Our commitment to supporting Rebel student-athletes remains unwavering, and we are dedicated to maintaining the integrity of our programs.
Matthew Sluka UNLV Transfer Broken Promise Barry Odom
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »
Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »
Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »