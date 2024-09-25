University of Arizona Students Speak Out After Deadly Shooting

University of Arizona students are speaking out about Sunday night's deadly shooting outside of Arizona-Sonora Residence Hall. A Pima Community College student, identified by the school as Minhaj Jamshidi, was shot and killed on the volleyball courts near Park and Tyndall, according to university police.Students were instructed to attend classes today after receiving an “all clear” message from UA police.

U of A students are not required, but are encouraged to sign up for these texts and emails from emergency management.“I’ve always seen activity there and it’s never just a clear court,' said Goroyan. 'It’s always filled with people playing—actively playing volleyball.”Other students like Sydney Artliff and Cadence Anderson, are calling for more of a visual presence from UA police daily.“There is a need for more patrol and more UAPD on campus,' said Artliff.

