United Nations Aims to Foster Global Cooperation Amid Complex Challenges

Four generations after World War II ended, the challenges of the 21st century and — of late — the rising tide of populism have led many to conclude that old models of multilateralism aren’t working. But even leaders who still believe thatis ultimately the most effective and most secure way to do things lamented, one after another, that they are still waiting for the emergence of such a fresh approach.

This is where most conversations about multilateralism tend to end up. The very things that make it strong — many voices, many backgrounds, many diverse priorities — also make it, and the United Nations itself, almost impossible to wrangle. Many speakers this week have seized upon precisely that kind of modernization across the board — what Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the president of Guyana, called “enlightened multilateralism.” To nations like his, that notion would represent a more substantive inclusion, a world in which they are not simply partners but equal partners — not just being a member of the club of nations, but helping to run the clubhouse.

