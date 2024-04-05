Understanding 3D in CSS: A Mini Guide

If you read about 3d in CSS and didn’t fully understand how to make 3d in the way you want using plain CSS , I hope this mini article can be of help. In the end, you will be able to build something like this :) https://codepen.io/juliashlykova/pen/XWQzXVm?embedable=true Perspective What is in CSS ? When we set for the element, it tells the browser that a child of this element should behave as though they are in 3D space. perspective perspective determines the distance between user and z=0 plane.

Amount of perspective I tried to figure out how it can be that the more perspective amount we set, the less perspective we see. It was really confusing for me at first. Unless I draw some schema: When we change the z coordinate ( ) for the child, we move the child along this imaginary z-axis toward the user. So the further this z=0 plane is from us, the less noticeable the change is. translateZ() Perspective-origin determines the position of the user’s eyes relative to the transformed element

CSS 3D Perspective Perspective-Origin Transform

