Undecided Voters Still Pose Uncertainty in Tight Presidential Race

This year’s presidential election features two candidates that voters are divided on as they prepare to head to the polls in November.Recent polls show a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in the race for the White House, as most voters have decided who they are leaning towards to become the nation’s president. However, there are still constituents on the fence about whether to vote for Harris or Trump.

Part of the answer is we did define this broadly. So this is both people who don't express a preference yet at all."RELATED: Can noncitizens vote? State-by-state laws"It's also people who say they do prefer either Trump or Harris, but only probably that they're open still open to changing their minds. And then the final thing I would say is, look, you can imagine as different as Trump and Harris are, you could imagine someone having concerns about both of them.

Presidential Election Kamala Harris Donald Trump Undecided Voters Election Polling

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bay Area voters volunteer in swing states, while undecided voters mull choicesIn California, where the outcome of the presidential race is not likely to change the national results, Democrats and Republicans are ramping up operations now to help impact those battleground states that are hotly contested in the remaining eight weeks before election day.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Trump stretches Georgia lead as voters firm up choices — though many black voters remain undecidedToday's Video Headlines: 09/17/24

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Democrat Josh Stein surges ahead in North Carolina governor race but many voters undecided: PollPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Poll: Harris holds edge over Trump in Michigan; voters still undecided(The Center Square) – While Vice President Kamala Harris continues to lead former president Donald Trump in favorability, nearly 25% of Michigan voters have not yet decided on who they will v…

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Undecided Voters Share Recent Opinion ChangesThings are heating up ahead of the 2024 elections.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

This could be Kamala Harris' Achilles' heel with crucial undecided votersHarris' appealing but ineffective economic policy proposals, and all those flip-flops, may be her downfall for swing voters.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »