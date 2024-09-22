Undecided Voters Still Pose Uncertainty in Tight Presidential Race

This year’s presidential election features two candidates that voters are divided on as they prepare to head to the polls in November.Recent polls show a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in the race for the White House, as most voters have decided who they are leaning towards to become the nation’s president. However, there are still constituents on the fence about whether to vote for Harris or Trump.
Part of the answer is we did define this broadly. So this is both people who don't express a preference yet at all."RELATED: Can noncitizens vote? State-by-state laws"It's also people who say they do prefer either Trump or Harris, but only probably that they're open still open to changing their minds. And then the final thing I would say is, look, you can imagine as different as Trump and Harris are, you could imagine someone having concerns about both of them.
