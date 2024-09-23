Ukraine Launches Audacious Counteroffensive, Slicing Into Russian Territory

Ukraine 's surprise thrust into Russia – armored columns slicing through unprepared defenses, seizing towns and settlements – is perhaps the most audacious gamble in more than two years of war, since the invasion was launched by Russia n President Vladimir Putin . 'There's a big psychological blow here to the Russia n mindset, specifically Putin , where you have a Ukrainian penetration of Russia n territory, first time since World War II,' said former Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley.

is about 300 kilometers, or 190 miles. 'You can shoot basically from Washington D.C. to New York City,' he said.

Ukraine Russia Counteroffensive War Putin

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSHealth / 🏆 480. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dozens of Russian Drones Target Ukraine; Ukrainian Forces Repel AttackUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported an overnight drone attack targeting various regions across Ukraine. While the Ukrainian Air Force confirmed destroying many of the drones, Russian officials also claimed Ukrainian drones targeted two regions in Russia.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Russian launches 'nightmare' deadly drone and missile strikes across Ukraine, Kyiv saysFifteen regions throughout Ukraine were struck, a member of parliament said.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Ukraine launches massive drone attack on Russian energy infrastructureRussia said it downed 158 drones in what appeared to be one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks yet. Fires broke out at energy facilities, including in Moscow.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Kyiv investigates alleged Russian execution of Ukrainian soldier with sword inscribed ‘for Kursk’Ukrainian prosecutors have launched an investigation into an alleged Russian execution of a Ukrainian soldier found dead with a sword inscribed with “for Kursk” in his body, in an apparent act of revenge for Kyiv’s recent incursion into the Russian border region.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Russian missiles kill at least 47 after hitting Ukrainian training facility and hospitalThe strike occurred in the city of Poltava, the capital of the region of the same name, officials said.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

Dozens Of Russian Drones Target Ukrainian Regions OvernightOvernight, Russia launched dozens of drones targeting various regions across Ukraine, including Kyiv, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian air defenses successfully destroyed many of the drones. Meanwhile, two Russian regions, Kursk and Belgorod, were also targeted by Ukrainian drones.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »