UK Shares Retreat After China Stimulus Optimism Fades

- UK shares slipped on Wednesday, retracing gains from the previous session, as investors questioned whether the optimism over extensive stimulus measures in China was overdone.

However, the optimism faded as market watchers questioned whether the scope of proposed measures was extensive enough to fix deep-rooted issues in China and spark a sustained resurgence in consumer and industrial demand. "Monetary policy remains unlikely to move the needle on Chinese growth ... the Chinese economy needs fiscal stimulus and monetary policy alone isn't sufficient to revive domestic demand," analysts at BCA Research said in a note.The banking and life insurance sectors lost about 0.8% each.However, industrial miners and precious metal miners built on gains from the prior session, rising 1% and 0.

Risk Disclosure: Trading in financial instruments and/or cryptocurrencies involves high risks including the risk of losing some, or all, of your investment amount, and may not be suitable for all investors. Prices of cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile and may be affected by external factors such as financial, regulatory or political events. Trading on margin increases the financial risks.

UK Shares China Stimulus Economic Growth Market Sentiment Investor Confidence

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Investingcom / 🏆 450. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SMCP Expands into Indonesia, Philippines as it Looks to Offset China RetreatSandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac parent company SMCP signed distribution deals with Map Group in Indonesia and SSI Group in the Philippines as it expands further into Southeast Asia.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

EV batteries with nickel get boost in China after prices retreatNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

IBM is the latest Western firm to retreat from ChinaIBM is cutting more than 1,000 jobs in China, according to multiple state media reports, as geopolitical tension between Beijing and Washington prompts many global companies to reassess their future in the world’s second-largest economy.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

European shares hold ground as AstraZeneca drags, tech shares riseEuropean shares hold ground as AstraZeneca drags, tech shares rise

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Nvidia shares pop as CEO may be done selling shares after hitting preset plan limitThe 61-year-old executive adopted a trading plan for the sale of up to 6 million Nvidia shares, and he has hit that threshold months ahead of schedule.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

China, India and more: Veteran investor shares his take on emerging markets right nowIs it time to invest in emerging markets? One investor has strong views.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »