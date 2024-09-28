UIW Student Designs Costume for SeaWorld's Spooktacular Halloween Event

Wrong-way driver dies in head-on crash near downtown, San Antonio police say6 hours agoGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider Deals Daniela Meja, a UIW Fashion Design student, competed against several applicants to design an original costume for SeaWorld’s Spooktacular Halloween .Daniela Mejia, a UIW Fashion Design student, competed against several applicants to design an original costume for SeaWorld’s Spooktacular Halloween .

“My professor, Dr. Adams, told everyone about the event. I didn’t want to at first, but my little sister convinced me,” Mejia said. As a Houston resident, Mejia commutes to UIW weekly for classes. She worked closely with SeaWorld to bring the Pumpkin Patch Princess to life. Mejia said she gained a unique experience creating an extravagant dress with SeaWorld. She hopes to one day own her own Quinceañera shop.Madalynn Lambert

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

Seaworld Halloween Costume Design UIW Fashion

