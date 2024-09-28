UIW Student Designs Costume for SeaWorld's Spooktacular Halloween Event

Wrong-way driver dies in head-on crash near downtown, San Antonio police say6 hours agoGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider Deals Daniela Meja, a UIW Fashion Design student, competed against several applicants to design an original costume for SeaWorld’s Spooktacular Halloween .Daniela Mejia, a UIW Fashion Design student, competed against several applicants to design an original costume for SeaWorld’s Spooktacular Halloween .
“My professor, Dr. Adams, told everyone about the event. I didn’t want to at first, but my little sister convinced me,” Mejia said. As a Houston resident, Mejia commutes to UIW weekly for classes. She worked closely with SeaWorld to bring the Pumpkin Patch Princess to life. Mejia said she gained a unique experience creating an extravagant dress with SeaWorld. She hopes to one day own her own Quinceañera shop.Madalynn Lambert
Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.
Seaworld Halloween Costume Design UIW Fashion
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Selma police arrest man in road rage shooting of UIW studentJacob Daniel Serna, 29, is charged with murder. He's accused of killing Joseph Banales on the highway in 2023.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »