UFC Signs Former ONE Champion Reinier De Ridder

and Face-off Conference on May 4, 2023 at the 1st Bank Center in Denver, Colorado. The UFC has become adept at signing some of the top veteran talent from other promotions, and that trend continued on Tuesday, September 24, when news spread. The promotion inked a deal with former ONE Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight champion Reinier de Ridder.
De Ridder, 34, held both titles simultaneously, and he comes to the UFC with a 17-2 record. Both of his losses came to bruising Russian Anatoly Malykhin. The native of the Netherlands competed for UAE most recently, scoring a victory over Magomedmurad Khasaev via first-round KO in July. The way he is matched in his first fight will tell a lot about how the UFC sees de Ridder's potential. If he's given an unranked opponent, it'll be clear the promotion isn't looking at him too highly at first.If the UFC hands de Ridder an unranked opponent to start, fighters like Modestas Bukauskas, Oumar Sy, and Zhang Miyang seem like potential fits. If de Ridder gets a more prominent name to start his UFC career, fighters like Alonzo Menifield or Johnny Walker make sense.
At this point, de Ridder may not be a potential title contender in any division. Still, his championship pedigree from other promotions potentially adds density to the roster–no matter what weight class he lands.
UFC Reinier De Ridder ONE Championship Dana White Mick Maynard
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »