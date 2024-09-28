UFC Fighter Twerks In Opponent's Face After Submission Win

may not have gotten her opponent in a rear naked choke during her UFC fight Saturday ... but, she certainly got her own rear working -- twerking in her opponent's face after winning by submission.Perez jumped to her feet ... and, ya gotta watch as she swished her booty back and forth right in front of her red-faced opponent, still gasping for breath.
As Daria slowly gets to her feet, Ailin keeps her backside moving ... doubling down on the W with the movement of her derrière.Perez wasn't done twerking either ... throwing it back once more after the ref raised her arm in victory -- while her team pretended to throw money on her.Apparently, this is sort of a thing BTW ... the fighter pulled a similar thing back in June when she defeatedWhile she may look stoked now ...
The fight went on ... and Ailin made the most of it by showing off her moves -- though her opponent probably won't be giving her twerk two thumbs up!
UFC Fight Twerk Victory Submission
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »
UFC Fighter Who Beat Jon Jones Says He Avoided Rematch, ‘He Was Out of PEDs’Matt Hamill is keen to remind Jon Jones of his only UFC loss.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »
Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »